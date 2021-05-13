OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

Shares of OSW stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.