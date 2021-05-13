OneRoot Network (RNT) Trading Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 63.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $18.43 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

RNT is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

