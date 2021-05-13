ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

OKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 8,570.6% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 118.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $93,000. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,684,000 after acquiring an additional 469,619 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

