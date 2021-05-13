OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,134. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

