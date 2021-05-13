One One Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,249 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,249 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.76. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $322.84 billion, a PE ratio of -111.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.03.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

