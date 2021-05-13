ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.680-3.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 372,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,620. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $86.07.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

