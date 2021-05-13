ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) shares dropped 6.5% on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $45.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON24 traded as low as $34.34 and last traded at $34.38. Approximately 4,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 291,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONTF. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 981 shares of company stock valued at $50,462.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. ON24’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

