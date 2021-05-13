On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 416.67 ($5.44).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTB traded down GBX 53 ($0.69) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 379 ($4.95). 1,016,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,329. The company has a market capitalization of £596.99 million and a PE ratio of -13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 405.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 373.78. On the Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a one year high of GBX 517 ($6.75).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

