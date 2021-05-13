ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.440-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. 12,055,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,167,874. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

