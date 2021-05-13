Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLK shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

