OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Announces Earnings Results

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.

OFS Capital stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.88. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

