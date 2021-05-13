OFS Capital Co. (OFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

NASDAQ OFS opened at $9.22 on Thursday. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $123.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

