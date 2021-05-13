Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ocugen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $329,001.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,799 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ocugen by 53.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocugen by 34.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ocugen by 17.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter worth $2,262,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

