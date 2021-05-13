Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 4.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.62. 191,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,549,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OXY. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 826,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 54,542 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.