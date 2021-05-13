Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

OTB stock traded down GBX 49 ($0.64) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 383 ($5.00). 757,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,709. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 405.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 373.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £603.29 million and a PE ratio of -13.86. On the Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a one year high of GBX 517 ($6.75).

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

