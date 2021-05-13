Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Cut by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,492 shares during the period. Nucor makes up 4.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $48,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.25. 33,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,925. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.