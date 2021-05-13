NuBits (USNBT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,994.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, NuBits has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One NuBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. NuBits has a market cap of $3.45 million and $5,994.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

