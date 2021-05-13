NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells $347,628.45 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ely Benaim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.52 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $220.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.09 and a 200 day moving average of $157.12.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVCR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

