NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-690 MLN, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.18 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

NLOK traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. 20,028,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,476,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

