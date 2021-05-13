Northcoast Research Weighs in on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,297 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 956,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,484,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 589,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,461 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

