Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.810-1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

