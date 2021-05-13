Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,706 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NOMD stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

