Nkarta’s (NKTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nkarta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $718,510.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 3,218.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 234,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

