Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLAB stock opened at $243.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -347.94 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.31 and its 200 day moving average is $270.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,402.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,128 shares of company stock worth $1,615,900 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

