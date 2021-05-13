Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Griffon by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 385,002 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 224,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,736 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of GFF opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.