Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,451,917 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $50,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $108.21 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

