Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 38,126 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,126 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after buying an additional 2,076,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after buying an additional 718,793 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after buying an additional 661,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,301,000 after buying an additional 619,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 336,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 200,809 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The company has a market cap of $692.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. Research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

