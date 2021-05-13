Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 173,991 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,991 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $390,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 765,033 shares of company stock valued at $32,516,100 in the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

