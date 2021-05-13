Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,241 Shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 483,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Organovo worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Organovo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organovo in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Organovo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Organovo in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $23.92.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

