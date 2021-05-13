Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 685 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.27 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.35 and its 200-day moving average is $126.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

