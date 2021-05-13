Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 26.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 438,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,725,000 after purchasing an additional 90,780 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 16.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 17.9% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 6,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Synopsys by 52.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $228.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.52 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

