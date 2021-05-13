Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,862 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,862 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.