Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $732,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

VZ opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

