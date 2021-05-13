Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $823.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $456.50 and a fifty-two week high of $880.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $802.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $728.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

