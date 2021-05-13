Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 583,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $142,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $244.76 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

