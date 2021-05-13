Nicholas Rozdilsky Sells 3,900 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $96,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $150,879.68.

On Friday, February 12th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $43,258.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 4,300 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $74,476.00.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.50 million, a PE ratio of -252.73 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 88,798 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after acquiring an additional 127,930 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

