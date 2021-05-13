Nicholas M. Grindstaff Sells 8,454 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.67. 1,050,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,982. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.