Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $146.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $63.12 and a one year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,472 shares of company stock worth $20,697,305. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

