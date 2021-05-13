Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NWL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Newell Brands stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.90, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

