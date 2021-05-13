New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $311,000 Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.6% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Sib LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Sib LLC now owns 65,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 13.2% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $2,731,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 58.8% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Shares of BPMC opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

