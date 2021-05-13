New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BancFirst by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

BancFirst stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,439,054.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,889 shares of company stock worth $9,380,821. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

