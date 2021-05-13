New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,000 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $423,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $826.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

