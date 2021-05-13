New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $1,279,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $10,414,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

