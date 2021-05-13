New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $357,000 Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CFO Subhadeep Basu acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $147,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,287 shares of company stock worth $534,333. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

