New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $222,000 Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Powell Industries worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 67.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,865,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

