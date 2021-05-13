New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $40.40 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $790.18 million, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. Research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.