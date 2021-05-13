New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

