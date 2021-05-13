New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 434,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,005,106 shares.The stock last traded at $11.45 and had previously closed at $11.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.