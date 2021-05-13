New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of NJR opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

