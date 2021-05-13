New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.15.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.72. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

